TownNews Test November 4, 2020 12:12 PM TownNews Staff - Jackie Leal Posted: November 4, 2020 12:12 PM Updated: November 4, 2020 1:03 PM by TownNews Staff - Jackie Leal, Tabatha Wethal Show Caption Hide Caption Pathos plant from WildewoodPhoto courtesy of Wildewood Show Caption Hide Caption A North Dakota state legislature candidate, David Andahl, who died from Covid-19 appears to have won his election.From David Andahl/Facebook Show Caption Hide Caption This is a test FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail