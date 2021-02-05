Town of Washington home total loss after fire

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Town of Washington home is considered a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Hillpoint and Loganville fire departments responded to a possible chimeny fire on West Hillpoint Road around 4:10 p.m.

The release said a caller reported smoke visible near the roof of the home.

Officials said residents were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home is a total loss.

Washington Township and Sauk County Highway Department plows assisted fire personnel by clearing the roadways of falling snow to facilitate access to the scene.

