Town of Middleton woman accused of murder won’t fight extradition to Oklahoma

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A woman arrested in the Town of Middleton after being accused of murder in Oklahoma will not fight extradition.

59-year-old Kore Adams was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in the Town of Middleton on a warrant out of Wagoner County, Oklahoma on charges of first-degree murder with a deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

The victim, Talina Galloway, lived with Adams in Oklahoma before being reported last spring. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas in December.

Adams waived her right to fight extradition back to Oklahoma on the advice of her lawyer. She will stay in the Dane County Jail until authorities from Oklahoma can take her back to Wagoner County.

