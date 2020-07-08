Town of Madison police investigating death as homicide

Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — The Town of Madison Police Department is investigating a potential homicide after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to Nygard Street at Crocus Circle at about 6:30 a.m. for reports of a possible deceased person, according to the news release. Police arrived shortly after and found a body off the roadway.

Town of Madison police are investigating the death as a homicide and will not release further information on the victim at this time.

The state Department of Justice and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.

Officials said more information about the case will be released later this week.

