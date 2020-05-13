Town of Madison Police arrest man who held gun at child’s head during confrontation

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. – Town of Madison Police arrested a man after he allegedly held a handgun to a child’s head during a confrontation.

Police said Larry Simmons was arrested for reckless endangerment.

Law enforcement officials said they were called to the 100 block of Deer Valley Road Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. after a dispute between Simmons and a woman he was in a relationship with. During the dispute, Simmons allegedly struck the woman, who was holding a four day old child. A police report says during the dispute, Simmons was holding a handgun in his free hand.

Simmons was later found at an apartment in Fitchburg after a police K-9 found him hidden under a pile of clothes. He was eventually taken to the Dane County Jail.

Police were able to locate two handguns in the apartment’s freezer. An initial court appearance has not been set at this time.

