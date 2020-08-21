Town of Janesville man faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County deputies arrested a Town of Janesville man after he was allegedly caught in possession of child pornography Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau conducted a weeks-long investigation that stemmed from a cyber tip, according to a news release. Deputies helped the detectives execute a search warrant at the home of Tyler Johnson, 27.

Officials said items were seized and processed for evidence. Some of Johnson’s items were later discovered to contain child porn, the release said.

Johnson has been tentatively charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography. He’s being held at the Rock County Jail and will make a court appearance Monday at 3 p.m.

