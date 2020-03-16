Town of Beloit police announce reduction in face-to-face responses

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — The Town of Beloit Police Department announced Monday that it will be reducing the number of non-emergency and non-priority calls that officers will respond to in-person.

According to a news release, the department will make phone contact for civil disputes, lost property, animal complaints and thefts, among other things. Officials said that officers will follow up in person if more information is needed.

Residents can also submit a complaint online at townofbeloit.org/citizen-self-report.

Police said the change comes in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus

“It is important that we come together as a community and follow the recommended guidelines in order to reduce the spread of the virus,” Lieutenant Bryan Hasse wrote in the release.

