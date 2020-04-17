Town of Beloit officers help deliver baby girl

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — Officers on the night shift with the Town of Beloit Police Department helped deliver a baby.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the officers responded to a call about a woman having labor contractions.

The officers delivered a healthy baby girl, the post said.

Both mom and baby were turned over to EMS staff upon their arrive and are recovering well, police said.

