Town of Beloit home considered total loss following Saturday garage fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of the Town of Beloit Fire Department Facebook page.

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — A Town of Beloit residence has been declared a total loss after a fire broke out late Sunday afternoon in a garage attached to the house.

Fire crews initially responded to the East Valley Road residence around 3:50 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the two-car garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also reached the attached residence.

Firefighters with the Town of Beloit, City of Beloit, Janesville, Town of Turtle, South Beloit, Orfordville and Brodhead fire departments responded.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Beloit Fire Department, firefighters had limited access to water because there were no fire hydrants in the area. Crews at the scene were on scene until 11:30 p.m.

None of the residents or responding firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The house, garage and vehicles are considered a total loss. Damage estimates are reportedly more than $200,000.

An initial investigation did not reveal the cause of the fire.

