Tour of America’s Dairyland and Janesville Town Square Gran Prix Postponed Until June 2021

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILL, Wis. — Tour of America’s Dairyland and Janesville Town Square Prix will be postponed until June 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix will now take place on June 17 – 27, 2021.

“Of course, we are saddened that we must postpone the 2020 JTSGP but we understand the importance of keeping our community safe during this very uncertain time,” said Paul Murphy, JTSGP Event Chair. “We are grateful to our wonderful and generous community, sponsors, racers and fans for all of their support and we look forward to a return of the event in Janesville in 2021.”

Officials said riders who already registered for the event will be offered the option of a credit for next year or a refund.

“Together with our host communities and sponsors, we cannot wait to welcome our riders back to Tour of America’s Dairyland in 2021,” Koch said. “ToAD 2021 will truly be a celebration of racing, wellness, and community.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments