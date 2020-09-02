‘Totally unacceptable’: City officials condemn profanity used during Common Council meeting

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison officials have condemned the behavior at the latest Common Council meeting that ran into early Wednesday morning.

Late in the nine-hour meeting, a man’s voice can be heard uttering a sexist slur as a woman was introduced for public comment.

“Over the past few months, the culture and civility of Common Council meetings has drastically deteriorated, culminating in what appears to be the use of gender based profanity addressed at a member of the public at the September 1st Council meeting,” Common Council President Sheri Carter and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

Social media posts suggest the voice is a specific council member, but News 3 Now’s calls and email for comment have not been returned at this time.

Rhodes-Conway and Carter asked council members to refrain from the “totally unacceptable” behavior of using profanity during the meetings, which have been virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No words of gender-based violence should ever be uttered by anyone, period,” the statement said. “No profanity should be used towards members of the body and no such language, verbally or otherwise, should be used against anyone in our community… The City’s residents deserves better from us.”

City officials concluded by encouraging alders to come up with systems to hold one another accountable outside of elections.

