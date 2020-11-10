Tornado watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A tornado watch has been issued for several southeastern Wisconsin counties.

The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Dane
  • Green
  • Jefferson
  • Kenosha
  • Milwaukee
  • Ozaukee
  • Racine
  • Rock
  • Walworth
  • Washington
  • Waukesha

