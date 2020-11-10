Tornado watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A tornado watch has been issued for several southeastern Wisconsin counties.
The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:
- Dane
- Green
- Jefferson
- Kenosha
- Milwaukee
- Ozaukee
- Racine
- Rock
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
