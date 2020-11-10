Tornado watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A tornado watch has been issued for several southeastern Wisconsin counties.

The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Dane

Green

Jefferson

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Rock

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

⚠️A Tornado Watch is in effect for southeast Wisconsin until 8 PM. Your full Forecast: https://t.co/NyKupOj9He pic.twitter.com/M2RQg6GcyN — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) November 10, 2020

