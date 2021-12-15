Tornado Watch issued for Dane County, southwest Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A Tornado Watch is being issued for southwestern Wisconsin, including all of Dane County, until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service officially issued the Tornado Watch at about 5:30 p.m.

It comes as a line of severe thunderstorms is moving across central Iowa. Wind damage is likely across southwestern Wisconsin, with a few tornadoes possible, according to the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center.

NEW: Tornado Watch for southwestern Wisconsin until 11 PM #wiwx pic.twitter.com/sdoaILfjlh — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) December 15, 2021

Stay with Channel3000 and News 3 Now for the latest weather alerts, and download our First Warn Weather app to get weather alerts for your area delivered straight to you when they happen.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.