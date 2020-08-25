Tornado warning issued for Columbia County

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Columbia County until 11:30 Monday night.

Ariana Baldassano

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 11 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rio, or 10 miles southeast of Portage, moving southeast at 30 mph. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.

The storm will be near Rio, Fall River, and Columbus. Other areas that could be impacted include Otsego, Wyocena and Doylestown.

You’re encouraged to take shelter.

