Tornado Warning issued for Rock County

BELOIT, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over South Beloit moving northeast at 20 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.



Janesville, Beloit, Clinton, Tiffany, Shopiere and Afton could be impacted.

Residents are instructed to take cover now. The National Weather Service says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

