Top Wisconsin court blocks governor’s move to delay election

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s presidential primary election will proceed Tuesday under an order from the state Supreme Court that came just hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone voting as part of a last-ditch effort amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

The court ruled 4-2 on Monday that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.

In a statement from Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, the two said Evers cannot “unilaterally move the date of the election.”

“We are proud that Wisconsinites have come together to meet the challenges that this pandemic has created,” said Vos and Fitzgerald. “The safety and health of our citizens have always been our highest concern; that’s why we advocated for everyone to vote absentee. Wisconsin has responded in droves. Over a million ballots have been requested for tomorrow’s election. We continue to believe that citizens should be able to exercise their right to vote at the polls on Election Day, should they choose to do so.”

The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.

