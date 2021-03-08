Top-ranked UW volleyball team returns after two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreak

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is back in action after a two week hiatus due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

Head coach Kelly Sheffield says about two-thirds of the team’s players will be back at practice.

The team shut down all activities on February 25 following the outbreak. The undefeated Badgers missed four matches while they put team activities on hold — two against Nebraska and two against Iowa. As of now, those matchups have not been rescheduled.

Wisconsin is scheduled to take on Northwestern at the UW Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.

