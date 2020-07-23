Top Dentists 2020

This list is excerpted from the 2020 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 114 dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area.

The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.

Endodontics

Endodontics is the branch of dentistry concerning dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth.

Nicholas J. Anders

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

442-4433, dhamadison.com

Chad A. Campanelli

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison

442-3300, capitalendo.com

Dylan C. Downs

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison

442-3300, capitalendo.com

Douglas M. Ferris

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton

442-3300, capitalendo.com

Nabeel A. Khan

Capital Endodontics

2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison

442-3300, capitalendo.com

David J. Landwehr

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton

442-3300, capitalendo.com

Robert S. Lee

First Choice Dental

621 South Park St., Madison

251-3535, firstchoicedental.com

Andrew P. Wright

Madison Endodontic Associates

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 220, Madison

310-3636, madisonendodontic.com

Reid C. Wycoff

Capital Endodontics

8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton

442-3300, capitalendo.com

General Dentistry

General Dentistry is the branch of dentistry that manages overall oral healthcare needs

Megan L. Abell

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-1889, dhamadison.com

Nicole M. Andersen

Artisan Dental

10 North Livingston St., Suite 301, Madison

467-8022, artisandentalmadison.com

Scott A. Andler

Andler Dental

708 Heartland Trail, Suite 1400, Madison

831-3236, andlerdental.com

Michael A. Bender

201 Sherman Ave. West, Fort Atkinson

563-7323, gbksdental.com

Jacob H. Bjork

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison

833-2578, dhamadison.com

Liberty A. Boucher

University Hills Dental

3541 University Ave., Madison

238-8228, uhillsdental.com

Brittany Bowen

Associated Dentists

749 University Row, Madison

238-7112, associateddentists.com

Catherine Brumm

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court, Madison

442-4400, dhamadison.com

Margaret A. Budde

Affiliated Dentists

5601 Odana Road, Madison

274-9077, affiliateddentists.com

Brittany D. Burger

Mount Horeb Dental

303 East Main St., Mount Horeb

437-5519, mthorebdental.com

Martin M. Challenger

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Nick Christianson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

44 East Mifflin St., Suite 204, Madison

256-0499, dhamadison.com

Brett J. Clark

Total Care Dental

6317 Odana Road, Madison

274-1911, tcdmadison.com

Kelley Dentino

First Choice Dental

140 North City Station Drive, Sun Prairie

608-837-9800, firstchoicedental.com

Dylan J. Donnelly

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Patrick Donovan

Associated Dentists

749 University Row, Madison

238-7112, associateddentists.com

Patrick S. Elliott

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246-2555, dhamadison.com

Rambod S. Fard

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court, Madison

442-4400, dhamadison.com

Benjamin J. Farrow

Monroe Street Family Dental

2702 Monroe St., Madison

204-0222, monroestreetfamilydental.com

Eric G. Feiereisen

Madison Family Dental Associates

502 Nelson Court, DeForest

846-3302, madisonfamilydental.com

Leah M. Felkner

Forward Dental

2 Science Court, Madison

238-4787, forwarddental.com

Brian Fick

First Choice Dental

621 South Park St., Madison

251-3535, ffirstchoicedental.com

Maggie M. Fisher

Fisher Family Dental

308 North Main St., DeForest

842-0699, fisherdentaldeforest.com

Nicole M. Gallman

First Choice Dental

1141 Simon Crestway, Waunakee

848-0820, firstchoicedental.com

Kathryn M. Giswold

Monona Dental

502 River Place, Monona

222-9146, mononadental.com

William Graf

First Choice Dental

7780 Elmwood Ave., Middleton

836-1020, firstchoicedental.com

Michael J. Grode

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison

833-2578, dhamadison.com

Mark A. Gustavson

Affiliated Dentists

5601 Odana Road, Madison

274-9077, affiliateddentists.com

Jennifer M. Hamilton

1000 Quinn Drive, Waunakee

849-9480, jenniferhamiltondds.com

Brad A. Hartjes

Hartjes Dental Associates

1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton

836-5600, hartjesdental.com

Joel M. Hartjes

Hartjes Dental Associates

1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton

836-5600, hartjesdental.com

Amanda C. Hatch

Mount Horeb Dental

115 North Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb

437-5519, mthorebdental.com

Jay Hazen

Dentistry for Madison

413 W. Washington Ave., Madison

251-8790, dentistryformadison.com

Lindsey A. Heim

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Brian P. Hopp

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-1889, dhamadison.com

Scott R. Johnson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

661-6400, dhamadison.com

Christine A. Julian-Hoernke

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Matthew D. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee

849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com

Sarah J. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee

849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com

Stanley A. Karls

Karls Family Dentistry

400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee

849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com

Kent H. Killian

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Brent A. Killian

Midwest Dental

6213 Middleton Springs Drive, Middleton

831-0467, midwest-dental.com/middleton

Greg A. Killian

Midwest Dental

6213 Middleton Springs Drive, Middleton

831-0467, midwest-dental.com/middleton

Scott B. Kirkpatrick

Door Creek Dental

6420 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

222-8080, doorcreekdental.com

Michael I. Kokott

Associated Dentists

1010 North Edge Trail, Verona

848-4000, associateddentists.com

Nathan Kroll

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Matthew E. Kutz

Riverplace Dental

604 River Place, Monona

222-9142, riverplacedental.com

Ena Lee

Midwest Dental

4793 Hayes Road, Madison

249-6808, midwest-dental.com

Thomas W. McHugh

Middleton Family Dental

6660 University Ave., Middleton

836-1446, middletondentist.com

Jessica H. Melby

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-1889, dhamadison.com

June H. Mello

First Choice Dental

138 Junction Road, Madison

848-2000, firstchoicedental.com

Lance T. Miller

Associated Dentists

749 University Row, Madison

238-7112, associateddentists.com

Chad T. Mueller

Mueller Dental

152 Alpine Parkway, Oregon

835-0900, muellerdental.com

Daniel R. O’Brien

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

661-6400, dhamadison.com

Matt Oboikovitz

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2713 Marshall Court, Madison

442-4400, dhamadison.com

Kelsey M. Patton-Hostetler

Verona Family Dental

271 South Main St., Verona

845-6612, veronafamilydental.com

David Penwell

First Choice Dental

927 North Main St., Verona

848-2000, firstchoicedental.com

Thomas E. Reid

East Grove Dental

826 Atlas Ave., Madison

222-8344, eastgrovedental.com

Matthew D. Roggensack

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison

833-2578, dhamadison.com

Lindsay L. Rozendaal

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-1889, dhamadison.com

James H. Sands

Associated Dentists

1010 North Edge Trail, Verona

848-4000, associateddentists.com

Aldrin L. Sangalang

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

661-6400, dhamadison.com

Chad Schwitters

Dental Health Associates of Madison

5002 AmCenter Drive, Madison

467-3000, dhamadison.com

Michelle L. Shadrick

Mendota Springs Dentistry

6317 McKee Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg

237-6080, mendotaspringsdentistry.com

Joseph D. Sharkus

First Choice Dental

1300 Nygaard St., Stoughton

205-3280, firstchoicedental.com

Jeffrey A. Sharkus

Sharkus Hometown Dentistry

787 North Main St., Oregon

819-6688, sharkushometowndentistry.com

Tamim Sifri

Smart Dental

2317 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison

241-8782, smartdentalmadison.com

Allen J. Skibba

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Gregory J. Sobczak

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Gene R. Sorensen

Lodi Valley Dental

105 Dale Drive, Lodi

592-4398, lodivalleydental.com

Sarah Squire

First Choice Dental

1809 E. Washington Ave., Madison

249-9141, firstchoicedental.com

Erik Stacey

Stacey Dental

858 Jupiter Drive, Madison

222-7511, staceydental.com

Chris J. Stevens

180 Wilburn Road, Sun Prairie

837-4880, drchrisstevens.com

Brian S. Sweeney

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

661-6400, dhamadison.com

James C. Tauschek

Maple Grove Dental

6627 McKee Road, Madison

848-5680, maplegrovedentalmadison.com

Patrick J. Tepe

Associated Dentists

1010 North Edge Trail, Verona

848-4000, associateddentists.com

Laura M. Tills

Riverplace Dental

604 River Place, Monona

222-9142, riverplacedental.com

Hien To-Schwalbach

Door Creek Dental

6420 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 200, Madison

222-8080, doorcreekdental.com

Jason P. Vandehaar

Total Care Dental

6317 Odana Road, Madison

274-1911, tcdmadison.com

Beth Wagner

Dental Health Associates of Madison

2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

661-6400, dhamadison.com

Robb A. Warren

Warren Family Dental

4226 Milwaukee St., Madison

241-7999, warrenfamilydental.com

Erin H. Waszczyk

Stacey Dental

858 Jupiter Drive, Madison

222-7511, staceydental.com

Austin M. Wessell

Madison Dentistry

8309 Greenway Blvd., Middleton

824-0824, themadisondentist.com

Alanna Wirtz

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Lisa A. Young

8025 Excelsior Drive, Madison

836-1771, lisayoungdds.com

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a surgical specialty focusing on reconstructive surgery of the face, facial trauma surgery, the oral cavity, head and neck, mouth, and jaws, as well as facial cosmetic surgery

Troy A. Alton

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com

Christopher J. Bacsik

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com

TJ A. Dyer

Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery

and Dental Implants

5302 Buttonwood Drive, Madison

240-0863, cfoams.com

Scott R. Goldberg

Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison

819-8760, cfoams.com

Scott A. Hoyer

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com

Timothy J. Koob

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com

Andrew J. Kramer

Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery

and Dental Implants

7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison

819-8760, cfoams.com

Patrick J. Lorge

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7950, madisonoralsurgeons.com

Kim J. Pansegrau

Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants

7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison

819-8760, cfoams.com

Rhys P. Strasia

Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants

7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison

819-8760, cfoams.com

Christopher Streff

Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison

960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com

Geoffrey R. Warda

Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants

5302 Buttonwood Drive, Madison

240-0863, cfoams.com

Orthodontics

Orthodontics is the specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws.

David T. Allen

West Orthodontics Clinic

7001 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-6112, dhamadison.com

William F. Bird

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison

664-9500, orthomadison.com

Siddhi J. Doshi

Greater Madison Orthodontics

5520 Medical Circle, Madison

274-5714, greatermadisonorthodontics.com

Daniel J. Drye

Prairie Grove Orthodontics

4801 Cottage Grove Road, Suite C, Madison

222-6377, prairiegroveorthodontics.com

Martin Gochnour

Advanced Orthodontics of Wisconsin

5605 Odana Road, Madison

271-9293, advancedorthowi.com

Kevin J. Knutson

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison

664-9500, orthomadison.com

Audra M. Long

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Madison

833-6112, dhamadison.com

Timothy J. McReath

McReath Orthodontics

1210 Draper St., Baraboo

356-2151, drmcreath.com

Steven D. Peterson

Orthodontic Specialists of Madison

202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison

664-9500, orthomadison.com

Stephen D. Schasker

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–3691, dhamadison.com

Thomas Wenham

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison

222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com

Pediatric Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence.

Beth A. Blair

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison

222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com

Daniel J. DeJarlais

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison

833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com

Allison L. Dowd

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5544 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com

Anthony R. Hernandez

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5116 American Family Drive, Madison

825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com

Timothy R. Kinzel

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison

833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com

Eric A. teDuits

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5544 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com

Cecelia Thompson

Children’s Dental Center of Madison

5116 American Family Drive, Madison

825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com

Grace Wenham

Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics

100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison

222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com

Periodontics

Periodontics is the dental specialty focusing exclusively in the inflammatory disease that destroys the gums and other supporting structures around the teeth.

Robert Baima

First Choice Dental

621 South Park St., Madison

251-3535, firstchoicedental.com

Andrew Carmosino

Madison Family Dental Associates

5709 Odana Road, Madison

274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com

Joseph M. Cristoforo

Dental Implant & Periodontal Specialists

6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison

841-1600, dentalimplantperio.com

Matthew E. Lorson

Dental Health Associates of Madison

7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison

203-7023, dhamadison.com

Amjad M. Nazzal

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Jody Schilling

2501 W. Beltline Hwy, Suite 205, Madison

216-7250, schillingperio.com

Rebecca Weightman

Dental Health Associates of Madison

49 N. Walbridge Ave., Madison

246–2555, dhamadison.com

Prosthodontics

Prosthodontics is the area of dentistry that focuses on dental prostheses.

Kelly A. Beck

Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison

406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison

231-2502, pdamadison.com

Alicia Estrella

Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison

406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison

231-2502, pdamadison.com

Kendra S. Schaefer

Prosthodontics of Madison

612 River Place, Monona

222-6606, prosthodonticsofmadison.com

