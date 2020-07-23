Top Dentists 2020
This list is excerpted from the 2020 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 114 dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area.
The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.
Endodontics
Endodontics is the branch of dentistry concerning dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth.
Nicholas J. Anders
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
442-4433, dhamadison.com
Chad A. Campanelli
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison
442-3300, capitalendo.com
Dylan C. Downs
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison
442-3300, capitalendo.com
Douglas M. Ferris
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton
442-3300, capitalendo.com
Nabeel A. Khan
Capital Endodontics
2418 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2900, Madison
442-3300, capitalendo.com
David J. Landwehr
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton
442-3300, capitalendo.com
Robert S. Lee
First Choice Dental
621 South Park St., Madison
251-3535, firstchoicedental.com
Andrew P. Wright
Madison Endodontic Associates
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 220, Madison
310-3636, madisonendodontic.com
Reid C. Wycoff
Capital Endodontics
8333 Greenway Blvd., Suite 380, Middleton
442-3300, capitalendo.com
General Dentistry
General Dentistry is the branch of dentistry that manages overall oral healthcare needs
Megan L. Abell
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-1889, dhamadison.com
Nicole M. Andersen
Artisan Dental
10 North Livingston St., Suite 301, Madison
467-8022, artisandentalmadison.com
Scott A. Andler
Andler Dental
708 Heartland Trail, Suite 1400, Madison
831-3236, andlerdental.com
Michael A. Bender
201 Sherman Ave. West, Fort Atkinson
563-7323, gbksdental.com
Jacob H. Bjork
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison
833-2578, dhamadison.com
Liberty A. Boucher
University Hills Dental
3541 University Ave., Madison
238-8228, uhillsdental.com
Brittany Bowen
Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Madison
238-7112, associateddentists.com
Catherine Brumm
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court, Madison
442-4400, dhamadison.com
Margaret A. Budde
Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road, Madison
274-9077, affiliateddentists.com
Brittany D. Burger
Mount Horeb Dental
303 East Main St., Mount Horeb
437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Martin M. Challenger
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Nick Christianson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
44 East Mifflin St., Suite 204, Madison
256-0499, dhamadison.com
Brett J. Clark
Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road, Madison
274-1911, tcdmadison.com
Kelley Dentino
First Choice Dental
140 North City Station Drive, Sun Prairie
608-837-9800, firstchoicedental.com
Dylan J. Donnelly
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Patrick Donovan
Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Madison
238-7112, associateddentists.com
Patrick S. Elliott
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246-2555, dhamadison.com
Rambod S. Fard
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court, Madison
442-4400, dhamadison.com
Benjamin J. Farrow
Monroe Street Family Dental
2702 Monroe St., Madison
204-0222, monroestreetfamilydental.com
Eric G. Feiereisen
Madison Family Dental Associates
502 Nelson Court, DeForest
846-3302, madisonfamilydental.com
Leah M. Felkner
Forward Dental
2 Science Court, Madison
238-4787, forwarddental.com
Brian Fick
First Choice Dental
621 South Park St., Madison
251-3535, ffirstchoicedental.com
Maggie M. Fisher
Fisher Family Dental
308 North Main St., DeForest
842-0699, fisherdentaldeforest.com
Nicole M. Gallman
First Choice Dental
1141 Simon Crestway, Waunakee
848-0820, firstchoicedental.com
Kathryn M. Giswold
Monona Dental
502 River Place, Monona
222-9146, mononadental.com
William Graf
First Choice Dental
7780 Elmwood Ave., Middleton
836-1020, firstchoicedental.com
Michael J. Grode
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison
833-2578, dhamadison.com
Mark A. Gustavson
Affiliated Dentists
5601 Odana Road, Madison
274-9077, affiliateddentists.com
Jennifer M. Hamilton
1000 Quinn Drive, Waunakee
849-9480, jenniferhamiltondds.com
Brad A. Hartjes
Hartjes Dental Associates
1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton
836-5600, hartjesdental.com
Joel M. Hartjes
Hartjes Dental Associates
1001 N. Gammon Road, Suite 2, Middleton
836-5600, hartjesdental.com
Amanda C. Hatch
Mount Horeb Dental
115 North Brookwood Drive, Mount Horeb
437-5519, mthorebdental.com
Jay Hazen
Dentistry for Madison
413 W. Washington Ave., Madison
251-8790, dentistryformadison.com
Lindsey A. Heim
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Brian P. Hopp
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-1889, dhamadison.com
Scott R. Johnson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
661-6400, dhamadison.com
Christine A. Julian-Hoernke
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Matthew D. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee
849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com
Sarah J. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee
849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com
Stanley A. Karls
Karls Family Dentistry
400 W. 2nd St., Waunakee
849-4100, karlsfamilydentistry.com
Kent H. Killian
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Brent A. Killian
Midwest Dental
6213 Middleton Springs Drive, Middleton
831-0467, midwest-dental.com/middleton
Greg A. Killian
Midwest Dental
6213 Middleton Springs Drive, Middleton
831-0467, midwest-dental.com/middleton
Scott B. Kirkpatrick
Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
222-8080, doorcreekdental.com
Michael I. Kokott
Associated Dentists
1010 North Edge Trail, Verona
848-4000, associateddentists.com
Nathan Kroll
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Matthew E. Kutz
Riverplace Dental
604 River Place, Monona
222-9142, riverplacedental.com
Ena Lee
Midwest Dental
4793 Hayes Road, Madison
249-6808, midwest-dental.com
Thomas W. McHugh
Middleton Family Dental
6660 University Ave., Middleton
836-1446, middletondentist.com
Jessica H. Melby
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-1889, dhamadison.com
June H. Mello
First Choice Dental
138 Junction Road, Madison
848-2000, firstchoicedental.com
Lance T. Miller
Associated Dentists
749 University Row, Madison
238-7112, associateddentists.com
Chad T. Mueller
Mueller Dental
152 Alpine Parkway, Oregon
835-0900, muellerdental.com
Daniel R. O’Brien
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
661-6400, dhamadison.com
Matt Oboikovitz
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2713 Marshall Court, Madison
442-4400, dhamadison.com
Kelsey M. Patton-Hostetler
Verona Family Dental
271 South Main St., Verona
845-6612, veronafamilydental.com
David Penwell
First Choice Dental
927 North Main St., Verona
848-2000, firstchoicedental.com
Thomas E. Reid
East Grove Dental
826 Atlas Ave., Madison
222-8344, eastgrovedental.com
Matthew D. Roggensack
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 100, Madison
833-2578, dhamadison.com
Lindsay L. Rozendaal
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-1889, dhamadison.com
James H. Sands
Associated Dentists
1010 North Edge Trail, Verona
848-4000, associateddentists.com
Aldrin L. Sangalang
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
661-6400, dhamadison.com
Chad Schwitters
Dental Health Associates of Madison
5002 AmCenter Drive, Madison
467-3000, dhamadison.com
Michelle L. Shadrick
Mendota Springs Dentistry
6317 McKee Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg
237-6080, mendotaspringsdentistry.com
Joseph D. Sharkus
First Choice Dental
1300 Nygaard St., Stoughton
205-3280, firstchoicedental.com
Jeffrey A. Sharkus
Sharkus Hometown Dentistry
787 North Main St., Oregon
819-6688, sharkushometowndentistry.com
Tamim Sifri
Smart Dental
2317 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison
241-8782, smartdentalmadison.com
Allen J. Skibba
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Gregory J. Sobczak
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Gene R. Sorensen
Lodi Valley Dental
105 Dale Drive, Lodi
592-4398, lodivalleydental.com
Sarah Squire
First Choice Dental
1809 E. Washington Ave., Madison
249-9141, firstchoicedental.com
Erik Stacey
Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive, Madison
222-7511, staceydental.com
Chris J. Stevens
180 Wilburn Road, Sun Prairie
837-4880, drchrisstevens.com
Brian S. Sweeney
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
661-6400, dhamadison.com
James C. Tauschek
Maple Grove Dental
6627 McKee Road, Madison
848-5680, maplegrovedentalmadison.com
Patrick J. Tepe
Associated Dentists
1010 North Edge Trail, Verona
848-4000, associateddentists.com
Laura M. Tills
Riverplace Dental
604 River Place, Monona
222-9142, riverplacedental.com
Hien To-Schwalbach
Door Creek Dental
6420 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 200, Madison
222-8080, doorcreekdental.com
Jason P. Vandehaar
Total Care Dental
6317 Odana Road, Madison
274-1911, tcdmadison.com
Beth Wagner
Dental Health Associates of Madison
2971 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
661-6400, dhamadison.com
Robb A. Warren
Warren Family Dental
4226 Milwaukee St., Madison
241-7999, warrenfamilydental.com
Erin H. Waszczyk
Stacey Dental
858 Jupiter Drive, Madison
222-7511, staceydental.com
Austin M. Wessell
Madison Dentistry
8309 Greenway Blvd., Middleton
824-0824, themadisondentist.com
Alanna Wirtz
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Lisa A. Young
8025 Excelsior Drive, Madison
836-1771, lisayoungdds.com
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a surgical specialty focusing on reconstructive surgery of the face, facial trauma surgery, the oral cavity, head and neck, mouth, and jaws, as well as facial cosmetic surgery
Troy A. Alton
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Christopher J. Bacsik
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
TJ A. Dyer
Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery
and Dental Implants
5302 Buttonwood Drive, Madison
240-0863, cfoams.com
Scott R. Goldberg
Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison
819-8760, cfoams.com
Scott A. Hoyer
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Timothy J. Koob
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Andrew J. Kramer
Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery
and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison
819-8760, cfoams.com
Patrick J. Lorge
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7950, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Kim J. Pansegrau
Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Suite 103, Madison
819-8760, cfoams.com
Rhys P. Strasia
Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants
7007 Old Sauk Road, Madison
819-8760, cfoams.com
Christopher Streff
Madison Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
2921 Landmark Place, Suite 100, Madison
960-7650, madisonoralsurgeons.com
Geoffrey R. Warda
Center for Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implants
5302 Buttonwood Drive, Madison
240-0863, cfoams.com
Orthodontics
Orthodontics is the specialty of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws.
David T. Allen
West Orthodontics Clinic
7001 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-6112, dhamadison.com
William F. Bird
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison
664-9500, orthomadison.com
Siddhi J. Doshi
Greater Madison Orthodontics
5520 Medical Circle, Madison
274-5714, greatermadisonorthodontics.com
Daniel J. Drye
Prairie Grove Orthodontics
4801 Cottage Grove Road, Suite C, Madison
222-6377, prairiegroveorthodontics.com
Martin Gochnour
Advanced Orthodontics of Wisconsin
5605 Odana Road, Madison
271-9293, advancedorthowi.com
Kevin J. Knutson
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison
664-9500, orthomadison.com
Audra M. Long
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Madison
833-6112, dhamadison.com
Timothy J. McReath
McReath Orthodontics
1210 Draper St., Baraboo
356-2151, drmcreath.com
Steven D. Peterson
Orthodontic Specialists of Madison
202 S. Gammon Road, Suite 150, Madison
664-9500, orthomadison.com
Stephen D. Schasker
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–3691, dhamadison.com
Thomas Wenham
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison
222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence.
Beth A. Blair
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison
222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
Daniel J. DeJarlais
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison
833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com
Allison L. Dowd
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com
Anthony R. Hernandez
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive, Madison
825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com
Timothy R. Kinzel
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
7001 Old Sauk Road, Suite 200, Madison
833-6545, madisonkidsdentist.com
Eric A. teDuits
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5544 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
288-1543, madisonkidsdentist.com
Cecelia Thompson
Children’s Dental Center of Madison
5116 American Family Drive, Madison
825-7500, madisonkidsdentist.com
Grace Wenham
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
100 River Place, Suite 110, Madison
222-6160, madisonpediatricdental.com
Periodontics
Periodontics is the dental specialty focusing exclusively in the inflammatory disease that destroys the gums and other supporting structures around the teeth.
Robert Baima
First Choice Dental
621 South Park St., Madison
251-3535, firstchoicedental.com
Andrew Carmosino
Madison Family Dental Associates
5709 Odana Road, Madison
274-5970, madisonfamilydental.com
Joseph M. Cristoforo
Dental Implant & Periodontal Specialists
6601 Mineral Point Road, Suite 101, Madison
841-1600, dentalimplantperio.com
Matthew E. Lorson
Dental Health Associates of Madison
7017 Old Sauk Road, Madison
203-7023, dhamadison.com
Amjad M. Nazzal
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 North Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Jody Schilling
2501 W. Beltline Hwy, Suite 205, Madison
216-7250, schillingperio.com
Rebecca Weightman
Dental Health Associates of Madison
49 N. Walbridge Ave., Madison
246–2555, dhamadison.com
Prosthodontics
Prosthodontics is the area of dentistry that focuses on dental prostheses.
Kelly A. Beck
Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison
231-2502, pdamadison.com
Alicia Estrella
Prosthetic Dental Associates of Madison
406 Science Drive, Suite 402, Madison
231-2502, pdamadison.com
Kendra S. Schaefer
Prosthodontics of Madison
612 River Place, Monona
222-6606, prosthodonticsofmadison.com
SELECTION PROCESS:
“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?”
This is the question we’ve asked thousands of dentists to help us determine who the topDentists should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies and of course physical results.
The nomination pool of dentists consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association as well as dentists listed online through their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists are also given the opportunity to nominate other dentists who we have missed that they feel should be included in our list. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and to use only their knowledge of their peer’s work when evaluating the other nominees.
Voters are asked to individually evaluate the practitioners on their ballot whose work they are familiar with. Once the balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and then averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given a careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration while making decisions. Past awards a dentist has received, status in various dental academies (Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Periodontology, etc.) can play a factor in our decision.
Once the decisions have been finalized, the included dentists are checked against state dental boards for disciplinary actions and to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.
Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the U.S.
A dentist’s inclusion on our list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, we remain confident that our polling methodology largely correct for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available anywhere.
DISCLAIMER:
This list is excerpted from the 2019 topDentists™ list, which includes listings for more than 110 dentists and specialists in the Madison area. For more information call: 706-364-0853 or email: info@usatopdentists.com or visit: usatopdentists.com
topDentists has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. Copyright 2012-2019 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA.
All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.
The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call 706-364-0853; write PO Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com or visit usatopdentists.com
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.