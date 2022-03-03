Top 20 finalists named for World Championship Cheese Contest, seven from Wisconsin

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — After nearly 3,000 entries, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has narrowed down the list to 20 still in the running to be crowned the big cheese at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Of the 20 finalists hoping to be crowned as the best in the world later Thursday, seven are from Wisconsin: an aged cheddar from Land O Lakes, Inc. in Kiel, a feta from Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe, a gorgonzola from BelGioioso Cheese Inc. in Denmark, a blue molding cheese from Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. in Shullsburg, a smoked gouda from Arla Foods in Kaukauna, a Grand Cru Surchoix from Emmi Roth in Monroe, and a sheep’s milk cheese from Hidden Springs Creamery in Westby.

A total of 11 other finalists come from overseas, with entries coming from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Spain. The two non-Wisconsin entries from the United States came from New York and California.

The winner will be crowned Thursday at 2 p.m., with a live stream of the announcement available on the competition’s website and here on Channel3000.com, as well as Channel3000+ streaming apps.

The World Championship Cheese Contest was first held in 1957 and is considered the largest cheese competition in the world.

WATCH BELOW: 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest Winner Announced

