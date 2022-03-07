Tony Robinson’s supporters continue to fight for accountability on 7th anniversary of his death

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – Family and supporters of Tony Robinson gathered on the seventh anniversary of his death to celebrate his life and once again demand accountability.

On Sunday, the group began the afternoon with a program featuring poetry and music in his honor at the Wilmar Neighborhood Center before marching to the home on Willy St, later that evening, where Robinson was killed.

Breyon Sommerville was one of many artists lending their talents to remember Robinson—who family said was a big fan of music and art.

“This is how we are coping with it, this how we coming together to make sure it is never swept under the rug,” Sommerville said. “To say look it’s not a way you can silence Tony Robinson even in death.

His aunt Lorien Carter said seeing dozens turn up in support, even 7 years after his death helps her family move forward.

“When you see black and brown joy, black and brown celebration, you’re witnessing healing,” Carter said.

But Carter said for the Robinson family the way forward also means continuing to fight and march— organizers again calling for the arrest of MPD officer Matt Kenny—who shot and killed Robinson.

“For the family, for Tony, for everyone who believes people who murder someone else should be held accountable for it especially when they have been given the task of protecting society,” said organizer Alexandra Wilburn.

Chargers against Kenny were denied by District Attorney Ismael Ozanne in 2015 determining he was acting within his rights but Robinson supporters believe there is more evidence to consider.

Since the shooting Kenny has retracted some of his statements, and MPD released a video that showed his account of what happened wasn’t true.

On Sunday organizers shared plans to hire a lawyer to bring a complaint directly to a judge, which they can do under state law, to decide if there is probable cause for an arrest.

“We can put what he did in front of a judge, we don’t need the district attorney,” said Wilburn “We need the people.”

She also said the Social Justice Center is currently raising the money to hire the attorney and that they need 20 thousand dollars to make it happen.

