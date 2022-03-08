Tony L. Koch

by Obituaries

Tony L. Koch, 58, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Sunday, March 6, 2022 after a six year battle with prostate cancer.

Tony was born to Stanley and Joan Koch on March 29, 1963 in Fort Atkinson. He graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1981.

Tony served in the United States Air Force as a Ground Radio Communication Specialist from June 1984 to August 1992. While serving at Koon Ni Range in South Korea, he met and married Mae Ok “Suzy”. They celebrated 34 years of marriage on January 12, 2022. He enjoyed heavy metal music, playing guitar and ham radio operations.

Tony is survived by his wife, Hae Ok “Suzy”; his son, Kyle; his parents, Stanley and Joan Koch; his sisters, Tina Crandall and Michele Koch both of Fort Atkinson and his brother, Michael Koch of Pleasant Prairie. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kimberly.

No service is planned.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.