Tony award-winning musical is coming to Madison this summer, first time performed in state

Tony award-winning musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812″ is set to come to Madison this June, marking the first time the show is being performed in Wisconsin. Capital City Theater, a professional regional equity musical theater company, is putting on the show at Four Winds Farm in Fitchburg June 3-12.

“The Great Comet” is based off a 70-page segment of “War & Peace” and features music from a variety of different genres, including rock, pop, soul and dance. The show follows Natasha Rostova as she travels to Moscow and waits for her husband to return from the front lines. The show has 27 musical numbers.

“The Great Comet” premiered on Broadway in November 2016 and closed in September 2017. The show received 12 nominations at the 2017 Tony Awards, the most nominations of that season. It took home two awards with the original cast including Josh Groban, Phillipa Soo and Denée Benton.

The performance is an immersive experience with musical performances happening above, around, behind and before audience members.