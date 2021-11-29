Tonight on News 3 Now: The Amy Awards honor five Madison-area women

by Site staff

Photos by Paulius Musteikis

Madison Magazine and News 3 Now are honoring four Madison professional women and a student in this year’s Amy Awards — named in honor of Madison entrepreneur Amy Gannon.

Amy and her 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash two years ago while on vacation in Hawaii, but her legacy lives on.

A big part of Amy Gannon’s life’s work was uplifting others, particularly women and especially those who often found themselves without a seat at the table. The Amys consist of four awards for professional women and a scholarship for a young woman aged 18 or younger from the Madison area.

The Amy Award, The Strategist, The Free-Thinker and The Teacher awards commemorate the kind of person Amy Gannon was and the work she wanted to accomplish at Doyenne. The Jocelyn Scholarship honors Jocelyn Gannon — who was the picture-taker of the Gannon family and aspired to be a professional photographer — by going to a young woman who might pursue photography in the future.

Amy’s husband, Mike Gannon, has decided to give financial gifts to all five winners through the Amy & Jocelyn Memorial Fund.

Tonight, meet the women who have overcome professional and personal challenges to be successful in their careers. You can read more about this year’s honorees in this month’s Madison Magazine.

The Amy Awards air Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on WISC-TV following News 3 Now at Six.

