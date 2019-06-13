Tonight at 10: Local company is first to market CBD nasal spray

Eric Franke by Eric Franke

1/2 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

2/2 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



A local company is the first to market a CBD nasal spray.

The company says users will be able to feel the effects of the CBD oil faster and more effectively by using the spray.

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Eric Franke shares who this company is and why they say their product works.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments