Tonight at 10: How an elm tree in Grant County captured the hearts of a community

Dave Caulfield by Dave Caulfield

There are millions of trees across Wisconsin, so to tell the story of just one seems a little crazy.

But for thousands of people, a white elm tree in Grant County is so much more than just bark and branches.

“No one really knows where the Mt. Hope tree came from. Local legend says that it was part of the Beautify America campaign started by Lady Bird Johnson in the 1960s,” Dick Lambert said. “Regardless of where the tree originated, it holds a special significance in the hearts and minds of everyone who passes by.”

Tonight on News 3 Now at 10, Dave Caulfield shares why people love this Mount Hope tree and why you might be running out of time to see it.

