Tonight at 10: Girl Wonderful, inspiring girls one T-shirt at a time

Site staff by Site staff

Photo courtesy of Girl Wonderful

Girl power is more than a saying for one Wisconsin family; it’s a way of life.

The family is helping girls and women realize their strength, one shirt at a time.

It all started after a mom realized that a lot of the gifts for her daughter were pink and ruffled.

So she, along with the help of her mom, created special clothing company.

“One question we get a lot is, why does it have to say girl. Why can’t it just say astronaut or leader? And for us, it is making sure girls are included in conversations they’ve been left out of for so long.”

We’re sharing the wonders the Girl Wonderful clothing company is achieving, tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments