Tonight at 10: Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name

Charlotte Deleste by Charlotte Deleste

There’s nothing quite like a good cup of coffee and conversation to go with it, and a new place in downtown Belleville is providing just that and more.

This is the Lingonberry Llama Cafe on Main Street. While it’s only been open for nine months, it’s already become a community center of sorts for village residents.

The owner, Jon Cleveland, couldn’t be more thrilled.

“You look out these front windows in the morning before as the town wakes up, and you know you’re going to be part of these people,” Cleveland said. “You’ll know them by name, they’ll know you by name.”

In a special Do Something Good story, Charlotte Deleste will share why this small business is getting some big recognition. Don’t miss it, tonight on News 3 Now at 10.

