Tonight at 10: A year after Sun Prairie explosion: How common are gas line breaks? Are you safe?

One year ago, an explosion killed a firefighter, injured others and leveled multiple buildings in downtown Sun Prairie. The incident, which killed Capt. Cory Barr, was blamed on miscommunication and an improperly marked gas main.

As construction increases, there are more chances for gas lines to be struck, and last year’s deadly explosion in Sun Prairie has brought gas line vulnerabilities front and center in the minds of utilities and first responders.

Monday night on News 3 Now at 10, Madalyn O’Neill investigates how often gas lines are compromised.

One year ago, an explosion rocked Sun Prairie. Join us Monday on NEWS 3 NOW at 10, when we investigate the frequency of gas line breaks and if you’re safe. pic.twitter.com/RZaDfm52Rj

