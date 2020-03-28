Toniah Elizabeth Liberty

MADISON, Wis. — Toniah Elizabeth Liberty, age 53 passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin of pneumonia.

Born on May 24, 1966 at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, California, the daughter of Dr. C.E. Zamba Liberty and Doris Moore Liberty. She enjoyed hugging everyone she loved, and she loved everyone. She was always first on the dance floor and the last one to leave.

Survivors include her mother Doris Moore Liberty and her brothers Clarence, Bukele, and Chidegar Liberty and her sister-in-law Georgie Badiel Liberty. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. C.E. Zamba Liberty.