Tommy Thompson to give UW-Platteville commencement address

by Kyle Jones

Charles Rex Arbogast

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW System President Tommy Thompson will be the principal speaker at UW-Platteville’s spring commencement, the school announced Tuesday.

UW-Platteville will hold two ceremonies on May 14, one to celebrate the Class of 2022 and another to celebrate graduates of spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The ceremonies will take place at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium. Thompson is set to step down as System President in March.

