Tommy Thompson takes office as new UW System President

MADISON, Wis. — Tommy Thompson took office as President of the University of Wisconsin System on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the former governor’s transition team announced the creation of the ‘Listening Post’ for Wisconsin residents and UW students, faculty and staff to ask questions and offer ideas.

Thompson issued a video message on The Listening Post website.

“I’m going to be the System’s biggest advocate, cheerleader and also its toughest evaluator to make sure we’re doing the job correctly,” Thompson said in the video.

Thompson took over from Ray Cross, who will remain with the UW System as an advisor for 90 days.

Thompson was named the new president last month after the only candidate for the position dropped out.

