Tommy Bartlett Show’s 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Last November, the Wisconsin Historical Society procured in Florida one of the two original boats from the Tommy Bartlett water ski show that started in Wisconsin Dells in 1952. (Photo by Patrick Stutz)

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Tommy Bartlett Show is canceling its 2020 summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s season was scheduled to start May 22, but officials said the uncertainty of businesses can resume operations under Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order caused them to cancel the water ski show’s 69th season.

President and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show Tom Diehl said the state’s ban on large gatherings also played a role in the decision.

“This is a very difficult decision for us to make, but having a little more than a 100-day window in which to host our shows, leaves us with limited options to proceed,” Diehl said.

The company’s 115 season workers have been notified that they will not be employed this summer, according to a news release.

While the company’s water ski show is canceled for the season, officials expect that their other attraction, Tommy Bartlett Exploratory, will reopen. The interactive science center established safe distancing measures and cleaning protocols before the shutdown, the release said.

“We will do what we can to stay afloat during this trying time in hopes that a year from now our valued customers will return for a nostalgic presentation of live entertainment on Lake Delton,” Diehl said.

