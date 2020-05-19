Tommy Bartlet Exploratory in Wisconsin Dells to reopen

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Tommy Bartlett Exploratory will reopen to visitors Thursday at 10 a.m. with additional health measures in place.

According to a release, the attraction closed in March. When reopening, Tommy Bartlett Exploratory will follow guidelines from the state of Wisconsin.

There will be less guests allowed in each area. There will be four separate sectors of activities to make it easier to enforce social distancing guidelines.

There have been additional hand sanitizing dispensers added. Staff members are also increasing the amount of sanitization.

“Before businesses were shutdown, we had already begun more stringent cleaning and social distancing practices, but we’ve bumped it up again and are hoping families feel good about getting out of the house to do something fun together,” said Tom Diehl, co-owner of Tommy Bartlett, Inc.

