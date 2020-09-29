Tomah woman dies following crash in Monroe County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WILTON, Wis. — A Tomah woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 131 and County Highway A in the township of Wilton at about 10:40 a.m., according to the news release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash involving a car and semi where two people were trapped inside of a vehicle.

An initial investigation revealed the driver of a Dodge Neon was going eastbound on the highway with three passengers in the vehicle. While crossing an intersection, officials said a semi going southbound struck the car and caused it to overturn.

The car’s driver and two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the third passenger, 49-year-old Ida Yoder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were airlifted to local hospitals, and a portion of the roadway was closed for roughly five hours due to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

