Tomah Truck & Tractor Pull canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Tomah Tractor Pull

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Ag Society, promoters of the Budweiser Dairyland Super Nationals in Tomah, have canceled the 2020 event.

The event, originally scheduled for June 25-27, will not be rescheduled. The dates for the 2021 edition are June 24-26.

The decision to cancel was made in light of the extension through May 26 of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Emergency Order, which was originally enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other restrictions, the order requires the closure of “places of public amusement and activity” and the elimination of “non-essential” travel within the state. It is expected that, even after this order expires, social distancing requirements will delay the reopening of large public spaces for social gatherings through most or all of the month of June.

“The NTPA is disappointed that we will not be able to partner with the Ag Society and our competitors to put on a show for the great fans of Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest,” said Gregg Randall, the Association’s General Manager. “But the safety of our spectators and participants is paramount. We respect both the governor’s lawful order and Tomah’s carefully considered response to it. We’re already looking forward to our return to Recreation Park in 2021.”

