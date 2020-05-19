Tom Richards

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE-Tom Richards passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020, due to complications of cancer. He was 76 years old.

In his younger years Tom enjoyed being very active. He was a track athlete in high school and loved to play baseball, basketball, and football. Tom loved to work with others and enjoyed visiting with people of all experiences. He was a salesman for 40 years and sold everything from vacuum cleaners to manufactured homes. He worked with farmers for a large chunk of time and he loved going to visit farms and to spend the afternoon chatting with his customers. Occasionally, he would bring one of his boys with him to work and make a day of it. Those were favorite days for both of them. Tom was sincere and generally wanted to help people which is why he succeeded in sales as he was so skilled at building rapport and trust.

Tom married his wife Judy in 1973 and they spent 44 years together. They enjoyed going to dinner, movies, and occasionally dancing. They were insanely competitive and family game night could turn ugly. Sunday was always family night and Judy would make dinner and the family would sit together and eat and play cards. Stories would be told and laughter was always present. Over their 40+ years, there were highs and lows, but Tom and Judy had a marriage that we all aspire to achieve.

Tom leaves behind five sons; four daughters-in-law; and 11 grandchildren.

17 years ago, Tom had a heart attack and had to have a quadruple bypass. He battled COPD for the rest of his life. Because of this he would become far less active, but he redirected this energy to his grandchildren. Tom enjoyed being silly and running around, playing games, and bringing his grandchildren surprises. His retirement was filled with endless joy he received from spending time with his family. He also continued to garden and fish for the rest of his days, activities that brought him great happiness.

Tom Richards led a full and happy life. He is another example that family and love is really the hallmarks of success. We will miss him dearly.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420