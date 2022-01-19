Tom Pike

by Obituaries

Thomas ‘Tom’ E. Pike, 74, of rural Richland Center died Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 4, 1947, in Beloit, the third child of six born to Forrest E. and Elizabeth J. (Klemstine) Pike. He grew up and attended school in Beloit. Tom married Michelle ‘Shellie’ Stanton on April 15, 1976, in Rockford and they lived there until 2002, when they moved to ‘God’s Country,’ near Boaz, an area he had dreamed of living in since several years earlier when working with his mother-in-law and wife in that area, putting death dates on tombstones. Tom was a hardworking laborer who worked at several places doing concrete work, building grain bins, and at a factory where he was severely injured after a 40-foot fall.

Tom was a generous soul, gladly helping anyone out if he could. He was an enthusiastic fisherman and had a knack for fishing where the fish were. He loved watching meteor showers and often drove hundreds of miles to get out from under the clouds to enjoy the show. They drove to Missouri for the total eclipse of the sun, then drove back home the same day. He loved to play Euchre any chance he got. He took beautiful photographs and was happy to be the wedding photographer for many friends and family. Tom enjoyed going to music concerts for his entire life and kept every stub in a book, he could always ‘name that tune’ and tell you who performed it. He was a dedicated dog lover, usually having several that competed for his chair and attention. Tom loved to play pool and was a member of a team sponsored by the American Legion in Soldiers Grove. They took first place in 2020. He loved traveling with Shellie and together they drove all over the USA and much of Europe, even through those countries that ‘drive on the wrong side.’ Tom loved adventures and seeing new places and experienced a lot of both in his travels and life in general.

Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shellie (Stanton) Pike; daughter, Rhonda L. (Doug) Booker of Florida; mother-in-law, Mary Stanton of Rockford; three sisters-in-law: Kathleen Stanton of Rockford, Lisa Forsyth of North Carolina, Linda Pike of Manitowoc; nieces: Brianna Forsyth of Janesville, Caitlin Carscallen of North Carolina; nephews: Robert Forsyth of Janesville, Forry Pike of Wisconsin, Jim Cooper of Georgia; very close friends ‘his kids’ Justin Hoffman and Chelsey Smith; three beloved dogs: Dollie Lama, Jitterbug, and Josie-No!, his big girl.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Forry and Betty Pike; five siblings: William A. (Linda) Pike, Sue Ann Hinesh, Mary Kay Chroninger, Richard E. Pike, and Michael G. Pike.

Per his wishes, Tom will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Tom’s family.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

