Tom Charles Perkins

Tom Charles Perkins, age 57, passed away on November 17, 2021 from congestive heart failure & complications of diabetes.

He was born in Sauk City on June 26, 1964 to Ken and Linda Perkins.

Tom was employed with Ho Chunk Casino in the Copper Oak Restaurant. He enjoyed being a Grill Chef and received many compliments on his delicious meals. Tom had several coworkers that became family to him. Tom enjoyed movies, music and video games. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways and will be missed by his friends and family.

Survivors include his mother, Linda (Crow) Perkins; a sister Sue (Russ Scott). Tom also leaves behind a beloved uncle, aunts, cousins, friends and Russ and Sue’s dog Maya.

He was preceded death by his father Ken Perkins.

As per Tom’s request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

