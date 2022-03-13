Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers in 2022

by Stephen Cohn

TAMPA BAY — Less than two months after announcing his retirement, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be returning in 2022 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced his decision in a social media post, writing: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The Buccaneer quarterback has spent 22 seasons in the league, after being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000.

Brady has won 7 Super Bowls and 5 Super Bowl MVPs during his career. He was named league MVP 3 times. He holds the NFL record for most quarterback wins, most career passing completions, most career passing touchdowns, and most career passing yards.

