Todd Weisman

Todd A. Weisman age 50 passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

He was born on July 2, 1969 to Kenneth Raymond and Rose Mary (Hellenbrand) Weisman in Watertown. Todd grew up on his dad’s farm in the Town of East Bristol and graduated from Sun Prairie High School. He was married to Angelique Cummings on August 3, 1996 in East Bristol. He was employed for Wolf Paving from 2003 until 2015. He enjoyed motorcycling, boating, camping, off roading (mudding) and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Angelique of Columbus; two daughters Amber (Phil) Neff of Cambria and Ashley Weisman of Sun Prairie; a son Mason Weisman of Columbus; his father Kenneth of East Bristol; a sister Faye (Richard) Pergande of Lake Puckaway; five brothers Scott (Kathy) Weisman of Columbus, Tim (Lori) of East Bristol, Mark (Jane) of Portage, Dennis (Michelle) Deforest and Paul (Dannette) of East Bristol; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

