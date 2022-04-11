Todd F. Wilson

by Obituaries

Todd F. Wilson, age 62, of Darlington, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home. He was born on December 30, 1959, in Darlington and was the son of Paul R. Wilson and Eunice E. (Tagatz) Wilson. Todd grew up in rural Lamont, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1978. Following High School, he pursued a career in dairy farming and cherished the many years spent farming. In 1998 Todd sold his farm. He later began working at Klondike Cheese Factory until his retirement in 2019.

Todd is survived by his father, Paul Wilson of Darlington; his children and grandchildren: Matthew Wilson (Michelle Rick), Emma, Gianna, Reece, and Gavin of Mount Horeb, WI, Mark Wilson of Verona, WI, and Amy (Tyler), Kyla, Kase, and Kenley Kattre of Oregon, WI; his siblings: Ted (Julie) Wilson of Mount Horeb, Larry (Amy) Wilson of Cottage Grove, WI, and Linda (Scott) Hoffland of Fennimore, WI, and his special friend, Sherry Ray of Darlington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Wilson.

Todd loved to farm and never grew tired of learning everything he could about Holstein cows. He was a huge Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, shooting pool, and bowling. Everyone who knew Todd would agree, his greatest joy in life was his children. When they were young, he loved teaching them how to play sports and tried to never miss a game. As they became adults, he told anyone who would listen how proud he was of their accomplishments. Once they had kids of their own, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially making them laugh. He cherished the memories they made together.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington (508 Park Place, Darlington, WI 53530) at 7:00 PM with Rev. Julie Wilson of the Mount Horeb United Methodist Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Erickson Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Wiegel Strong Foundation.

