Todd Anthony Russell

Todd Anthony Russell, age 59, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 18, 2021.

He was born in Sauk Prairie June 9, 1962. Todd worked for the Sauk Prairie Wellness Center for 20 years, having recently retired this past summer. Todd was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed being on the water; in his youth waterskiing and later fishing. Todd had a kind heart and was always there for you when you needed him and will be missed by his friends and family.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Joe Loescher) Russell; grandchildren, Kennedy, Nash, Tennessee, and Willa-Jean; sister, Laurie (Jeff) Carlson; nephews, Jamin (Amelia) and Joah (Angeli) Carlson; stepfather, Robert Unger; his significant other, Sandy Radke and his faithful sidekick, Chilli. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, James Russell and his mother, Anita (Werla) Unger.

A visitation for Todd will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart…. For every time you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

