Todd A. Long

by Obituaries

Todd A. Long, age 54 passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1967 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Leland Long and Karen Schmitz. Todd graduated from New Glarus High School in 1985 and then entered into service in the United States Army. Todd served in the Army for 8 years including service in the Middle East during Desert Storm. Following his discharge, he owned and operated the New Glarus Dairy. On May 9, 1986 he was united in marriage to Mary Anderson in St. Roberts, MO. Todd adored and love his grandchildren with all his heart.

Todd is survived by his wife Mary, children Craig Long and Jessica Trolinger, beloved grandchildren Ella, Jocelyn, Cecilia, and Gibson. He is further survived by his siblings Robin Long, Paul (Sara) Fredrickson, Johnnie (Jessica) Long, Diana (Michael) McGilton, Dorren Murphy, and Jeff (Cheryl) Dorman, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Beatrice Long and Lowell and Karen Fredrickson.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Military honors will conclude the gathering at 3:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

