Thursday is an Alert Day -Haddie

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to move into southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. The rain will become more widespread Thursday afternoon with a chance for some of the thunderstorms to become strong to severe.

The main threat with the stronger storms will be strong winds, although heavy rain and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and evening, but the highest risk for severe storms will be from 7PM until Midnight.

Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest and colder air will begin to move into southern Wisconsin. There may be a period of rain mixed with snow or even all snow early Friday. Some accumulation is possible, but would most likely be on grassy surfaces and less than two inches.

Friday will be the first full day of spring, but you’ll likely still want your winter gear. It will be windy and cold with highs only in the middle 30s.

Sunshine will return for the weekend, but temperatures will still be colder than normal with highs in the middle 30s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday.