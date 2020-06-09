Today is an Alert Day -Haddie

The remnants of Cristobal will move into southern Wisconsin today. Clouds will increase this morning and dew points will climb as that tropical moisture arrives.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread across the area after noon. The latest forecast models track this system a little further to the west, keeping the axis of widespread heavy rain in southwest Wisconsin.

An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for far southern Wisconsin and the western part of the state.

Showers and thunderstorms will lift north overnight, but as a cold front moves through the state on Wednesday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will return for the afternoon and evening. Two day rain potential is 1-3″ or more for southwest Wisconsin. Lighter amounts are forecast for south-central and southeast Wisconsin.

Dry weather will return for the end of the week along with cooler temperautres.