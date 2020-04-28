Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening in far southern Wisconsin -Haddie

Today is an Alert Day. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in far southern Wisconsin. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon as a storm system moves into southern Wisconsin. A warm front will lift northward and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s in most spots, especially south of Madison. The storm will move right across the southern part of the state through the evening. The most likely time frame for severe storms will between 4-8PM.

Thunderstorms will end by midnight, but showers will continue overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday will be windy, wet and much cooler. Strong northwest winds will hold temperatures steady near 50 degrees through much of the day.

Sunshine and pleasant weather will return for the end of the weekend the weekend.