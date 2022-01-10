TMZ: Comedian, ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dead at 65

by Stephen Cohn

AP Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 65.

FLORIDA — Comedian and long-time ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, TMZ reported Sunday night.

TMZ said the actor, who was most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner, died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that report on Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Early Sunday morning, Saget tweeted a selfie following a show, saying he was “happily addicted” to doing stand-up comedy again.

He had several shows planned over the coming months, including a pair of cities in Iowa.

