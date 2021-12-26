Tis the ski-son: winter recreation perseveres against lack of snowfall

by Anna Hansen

MT. HOREB, Wis. — If you can’t get your white Christmas from mother nature, store-bought works, too. While some have been defrosting their windshields and turning on the heat, the staff at Tyrol Basin has been lugging millions of gallons of water up the slopes to ensure enough powder for the otherwise snow-less season.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” says owner and general manager Nathan McGree. “Just because you don’t have snow in your backyard, doesn’t mean we don’t have snow out here.”

McGree has been covering the hills for the past three years. This year, he says, has been nothing out of the ordinary.

“We’re seeing a pretty typical December here in Wisconsin,” he says. “The cold comes and goes, the warm comes and goes.”

While it isn’t easy making your own precipitation, McGree’s customers certainly appreciate his efforts.

“The weather’s like perfect and like yknow they do such a good job making snow,” said Sophie Wilde, skiing today with her friends. “They just make it a fun time for you.”

Wilde and her family are lovers of outdoor recreation, she was also joined today by her little sister, Celia.

“I’ve been skiing for like 3 or 4 years,” said Celia. “I like challenging myself, like going off jumps until I perfect it.”

People like the Wilde family are one of the reasons McGree says he enjoys his work so much.

“We get to deal with customers that are out here to have a good time,” he says. “We get to provide that good time for them.”

