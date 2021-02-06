Tips for staying safe during bitterly cold temperatures

MADISON, Wis. — The ReadyWisconsin campaign is encouraging Wisconsinites to take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during the oncoming bitter cold.

According to a news release, 83 people died in Wisconsin last year from extreme cold. To help avoid the risks posed by such temperatures, ReadyWisconsin recommends people limit time outdoors, know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, and check emergency kit supplies at home and in cars.

Officials also said to check furnaces to make sure they are working properly, while also being sure not to attempt to use gasoline or propane heaters to heat a home or garage. Pets should also limit time outdoors, and livestock need to have access to extra food and a water source that will not freeze.

More winter weather safety information can be found on ReadyWisconsin’s website.

