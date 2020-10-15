Tip Top Tavern announces closure for winter

The Tip Top Tavern will be closing its doors for the winter with the last day of service being Oct. 30.

According to a Facebook post, the closure is temporary with a goal of reopening in the spring.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this transition,” the post says. “We wish everyone a safe and well winter.”



Tip Top Tavern joins The Village Green in Middleton, Avenue Club and Johnny Delmonico’s which are closing this month temporarily until conditions become safer to reopen.