Tip Top Tavern announces closure for winter
The restaurant aims to reopen in the spring.
The Tip Top Tavern will be closing its doors for the winter with the last day of service being Oct. 30.
According to a Facebook post, the closure is temporary with a goal of reopening in the spring.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this transition,” the post says. “We wish everyone a safe and well winter.”
Tip Top Tavern joins The Village Green in Middleton, Avenue Club and Johnny Delmonico’s which are closing this month temporarily until conditions become safer to reopen.
